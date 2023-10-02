Foo Fighters to play Target Field on 2024 summer tour

The Foos will be touring behind their album "But Here We Are," recorded following the death of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters hope the third time is the charm, as they announce a Twin Cities tour stop for the summer of 2024.

Dave Grohl and company will play Target Field on July 28. Pretenders and L7 will handle opening duties. General ticket sales will open Friday, October 6 at 10 am. at Ticketmaster. For pre-sales and further information, visit the Foo Fighters website.

The "Everything and Nothing" tour stop follows two canceled Twin Cities shows over the past few years. The Foos were set to play Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus in August of 2022 but scratched the show in 2021 when the U of M failed to comply with the band's requirement that fans be required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination to enter the stadium.

Foo Fighters moved the show to U.S. Bank Stadium but scuttled that performance following the death of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins in March of 2022. The new tour is in support of the band's new album "But Here We Are," described as a raw, emotional effort that Grohl used to channel his grief over the loss of his band member and close friend.

Taking the seat behind the kit for the tour is veteran Josh Freese, former Nine Inch Nails band member and touring drummer for Guns N' Roses. Freese has ties to the Twin Cities: He was the drummer for the Replacements' 2013-2015 reunion tour, and his late grandfather Hal Freese was a longtime music teacher and band director at Edina High School.

The 2024 Foo Fighters summer tour will take them to outdoor ballfields and stadiums, starting at Citi Field in New York and winding up at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Dave Grohl and company last visited the Twin Cities in 2018 when they played Xcel Energy Center.

