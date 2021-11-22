Food banks deal with high costs, supply chain issues leading up to Thanksgiving

As supply issues and prices continue to cause concerns leading up to Thanksgiving, organizations are asking for the community's support to help families in need.

ST PAUL, Minn. — "Today is the first day of our Thanksgiving distribution," said Abigail Holtz, with Union Gospel Mission.

Orange cones and volunteers guide people through the parking lot of Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul.

"We are actually giving out about 4,000 turkeys, and full meals for families of about five," said Holtz.

The nonprofit is distributing groceries, feeding roughly 20,000 people with the help of more than 150 volunteers.

"We just felt like giving back to the community and help people out," said volunteer, Ian Blake.

But supply issues continue to cause concerns leading up the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We have definitely seen a shortage of food and increased prices," said Holtz. "We were able to get everything that we were ordering way back in spring, but again some of those costs have been higher."

"We know that families have been struggling over the last 20 months," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

At Second Harvest Heartland, Flanagan addressed the organization's efforts to help with food security for thousands of Minnesotans.

"Five-hundred-thousand Minnesotans, including 200,000 Minnesota kids are hungry right now, making the situation more urgent, supply chains are still distributed, costs are off the top, and people are having a hard time affording the basics," said Allison O'Toole.

Company CEO Allison O'Toole says they company has prepared them for the ups and downs this past year, but she says limited supplies inevitably affect what's available.

"We hope it's not a permanent situation," said O'Toole.

As volunteers at Union Gospel Mission hand out meals, these organizations are asking for the community's support to help families in need.

To learn more about Union Gospel Mission, visit the website here.