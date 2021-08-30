'Swamped' with food donations, Greenwood Fire crews deal with bears

The Greenwood Fire has remained at about 40 square miles for several days. Meanwhile, crews are dealing with a new problem: bears.

ISABELLA, Minn. — There's good news and bad news in northern Minnesota as fire crews battle the Greenwood Fire.

The good news is that rain and humidity have helped firefighters keep the blaze at a little more than 40 square miles for several days in a row. It remains 14% contained.

The bad news is that an outpouring of public support has had unintended consequences.

"We're getting swamped with donations," said fire information officer Larry Bickel. "We've had some bears in our camps — they can actually open up some doors!"

Donations, including perishable food, have taken over crews' storage space. Some donations have had to be stored out in the open on pallets, attracting unwanted attention from bears. Officials said crews have already seen two instances of bear damage.

To help logistics staff focus on the fight against the Greenwood Fire, forest officials asked the public to direct donations to places that can handle them, like the Red Cross or local volunteer fire departments.

Donations, though, aren't the only way to support fire crews in northern Minnesota.

"We love seeing signs in people’s yards when we drive by, thank you cards to put in people’s lunches," Bickel said.

As of Monday, 468 personnel from around the country are involved in fighting the blaze. Many will prioritize defensive measures Monday, like strengthening containment lines and conducting a test burn of fuel in the fire's path.

Officials say the Greenwood Fire started on Aug. 15 with a lightning strike. It's the largest of several wildfires burning in northern Minnesota. On Aug. 23, it destroyed 14 primary structures, like homes and cabins, and nearly 60 outbuildings.