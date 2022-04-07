Food truck owners cope with rising operation costs due to inflation

Inflation is hitting food truck owners hard this summer, impacting everything from food to gas prices.

EAGAN, Minnesota — Summer is a busy time for food trucks but owners are dealing with rising operation costs, forcing them to make adjustments to stay afloat.

"Pretty much everything. Everything's gone up," said T.J. Nolen, co-owner of Rollin Nolen's BBQ.

T.J. and his wife, Brittani Nolen, have owned their food truck business for six years.

When they first started Rollin Nolen's BBQ, a box of chicken would cost them about $56; now it's around $150. Within the past few months alone, the couple has been paying about $40 more.

"We adjusted some of our prices, not everything but we've adjusted some things. Kind of going with the times," T.J. said.

Brittani does all the booking for the family-owned food truck.

"I'm starting to have to add a gas surcharge just because we can't make ends meet if we don't. So with companies that we do, it's kind of expected now. Everybody is asking us, besides our minimum, do we have a gas surcharge outside of 20-30 miles. This thing cost a lot of money to fill up," Brittani explained.

The couple has had to cut back on out-of-town events. For the Fourth of July, their truck was set up at Eagan's July 4th Funfest.

It cost more than $200 for them to fill up the food truck.

"Just depending on where we go, we usually get like half a tank, go make the money and then fill it for the next event because half the prices are going towards gas, oil, propane," Brittani said.

Sue Slevin, owner of HomeTown Creamery, said they are experiencing the same problems due to inflation.

"This year has been horrible. There is nothing that hasn't increased at least 25% for the cost of anything. Our ice cream mix is up 25%," Slevin said.

Supply chain issues are also impacting their ability to get paper goods.

Filling up the truck cost more than $150 and lasts less than a week.

For the first time in 10 years, HomeTown Creamery had to increase prices.

"We didn't want to do it but we had to. We were not making money so it was tough. Coming off of COVID, we were shut down totally for 2021 and then a lot of the events didn't come back at all and so this year things are finally picking up. But the costs... it's sad," Slevin said.

Despite the setbacks, Brittani said they are seeing more companies hiring their food truck for employee appreciation days — something Rollin Nolen's saw less of before the pandemic.

Slevin said she remains hopeful, saying, "We'll get through it. It's gotta get better."

