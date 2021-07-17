Free football camp gives opportunities to North Minneapolis kids

The free camp aimed to give kids football and life skills.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kids in North Minneapolis were working up a sweat Saturday afternoon at Harrison Park thanks to a free football camp.

The two-day camp was put on by the Bay Laurel Fund, which is a non-profit organization that focuses on offering free art and athletic camps for inner-city kids.

The aspiring football players ran drills and even had a tug-of-war contest!

Kyle Skye is the president of the Bay Laurel Fund and says it's good to be back out on the field with the kids following a year without in-person camps because of COVID.

"Definitely just try to be in person and give them something they can see, touch and feel and just some great life lessons in person. I think that adds a lot of value," Skye said.

The camp will also be held Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

It is free and open to kids ages 8 to 14.

You can sign-up to register here.