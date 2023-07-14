Ever wanted some advice from former Gov. Jesse Ventura? For $140, you can have it

Fans of the pro wrestling legend — and Minnesota's 38th governor — can now receive a personalized message from him via Cameo.

MINNEAPOLIS — If two things are true about former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, it's that he can probably still beat up your governor, and you can now hire him to record a personalized video message for you or a loved one.

Fans of the pro wrestling legend — and Minnesota's 38th governor — can now receive a personalized message from him for $140 on Cameo.

Whether it's a pep talk: "Die first, then quit"; advice about running for public office: "Do not run for office without your wife's full support"; or some motivation as you get older: "The one person you can never defeat is Father Time"; his Cameo reviewers agree Jesse the Governing Body consistently goes "above and beyond."

Do you need the "The Body" to cut a wrestling promo on your friend? Maybe you could use some birthday wishes from the The Governor?https://t.co/E9kn8GBvti — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) July 13, 2023

Ventura most recently made headlines when he stood front and center at current Gov. Tim Walz's bill signing for Minnesota's recreational cannabis law that was passed during this year's session.

"It's very wonderful to see a dream of yours over 20 years ago finally happen today and I'm still alive to see it," Ventura said at the May signing.

