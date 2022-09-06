Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash

Eric Walker died Saturday, one week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.

Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.

"Eric was a great young man who impacted people wherever he went. I cannot think of many better people on this earth than Eric," said Director of Track and Field Matt Bingle. "He represented the University of Minnesota the right way, every day. He will be missed. It is a very sad day for our program."

Authorities say during their investigation, witnesses said the vehicle that hit Walker was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic leading up to the collision. The man was taken into custody three days after the crash and then released, pending further investigation, officials say.

A GoFundMe set up for Walker's family describes him as "charming," "life-of-the-party," "funny" and "charismatic," adding that he graduated from the U of M in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA and was working for United Health Group.

It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of the passing of former Minnesota T&F standout Eric Walker. If you wish to support Eric's family during this time, please go to the link below https://t.co/sK0GrDuWN3 pic.twitter.com/lzupUWNfZY — Minnesota Cross Country, Track & Field (@GopherCCTF) September 3, 2022

