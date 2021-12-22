For third year, nonprofit partners with car dealerships to gift 12 cars to 12 single moms over the holidays

Before the moms could drive off in their new cars, they found a surprise — gift-wrapped presents for their kids.

MINNEAPOLIS — The owners of metro area car dealerships met at Newgate School Wednesday to give away 12 cars to 12 single moms.

All of the moms work full-time jobs and make less than $35,000 per year, including Keandrea Mosby. The m of other of two works overnights in skin care production, and days as a personal care attendant. Carless, she relied on the city bus and rides from coworkers to get around.

"Other than that, my mom would come from Maple Grove," Mosby said. "I stay in Bloomington, work in Eden Prairie, and she would help with transportation when she could."

Every month, Newgate School gifts one car to one single mom as part of its decade-old program, Wheels for Women. The nonprofit partners with dealerships to give away even more cars during the holidays. In fact, this is the third holiday season they've given away 12 cars to 12 single moms.

But before Mosby and the other single moms could drive off, they found a surprise. The cars were filled with gift-wrapped presents for their kids.

"This answered every prayer," Mosby said. "Every prayer right now, so I'm so thankful, so blessed."

Each car dealership chose a local influencer to help raise money to pay for the cars and gifts. White Bear Mitsubishi owner Richard Herod III teamed up with KDWB radio personality Falen Gotler.

"What's the point of having a following if you aren't doing any good?" Gotler said. "It was pretty amazing to witness. And then watching the kids get in the car and pretend drive was the cutest thing of all time."

For Herod III, it's personal. He grew up in a single-parent home.

"To be able to give back and see their faces of - wow, we have Christmas this year - it fills your heart," Herod III said.

