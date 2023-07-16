Person struck and killed in Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Early Sunday morning a pedestrian was struck and killed in Forest Lake.
Police said in a press release that officers were called to 95 Broadway Ave. W. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
When officers found the victim, crews tried to save their life but were unable. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was found and is being held in the Washington County Jail for Criminal Vehicular Homicide, officials said.
No information about the victim's name or age has been released to the media.
