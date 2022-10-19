Former Eden Prairie teacher charged following alleged relationship with a student

Craig Hollenbeck, 51, is charged with one count of child endangerment.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is facing criminal charges after investigators allege he was involved in a romantic relationship with a female student.

Craig Hollenbeck, 51, is charged with one count of child endangerment, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

According to a criminal complaint, Eden Prairie police began investigating the alleged relationship in Sept. 2021. The complaint states the student was in Hollenbeck's class in the spring semester of 2021, and had graduated that year. Investigators obtained a series of text messages between Hollenbeck and the student detailing alleged intimate interactions in his classroom.

According to the complaint, investigators searched Hollenbeck's cell phone and discovered searches for how to delete notes and social media messages.

The complaint states investigators consulted experts who said Hollenbeck's alleged actions constituted "child grooming," which could have "substantial harm to a minor's emotional and/or mental health."

In a statement, the Eden Prairie school district said Hollenbeck's employment ended on Sept. 28, 2021, four days after the only recorded complaint against him.

"We want to assure our families, students and the Eden Prairie community that the well-being of our students is our highest priority. Any alleged misconduct by employees that is brought to our attention is immediately investigated and addressed. We have fully cooperated in the law enforcement investigation in this matter, and we will continue to do so," the district said in a statement.

Hollenbeck was not in custody when charges were formally filed on Tuesday.

