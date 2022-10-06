Former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI

A criminal complaint says Opat was pulled over by a police officer in Dayton after failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign.

DAYTON, Minnesota — A longtime Hennepin County commissioner is facing legal problems after being arrested for DWI.

Prosecutors say 61-year-old Mike Opat was pulled over in Dayton Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Court documents say Opat smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, fumbled with his license and was unsteady on his feet.

The officer who pulled Opat over said he admitted to having a few drinks before driving and submitted to a preliminary breath test that registered at .093, which is over Minnesota's legal limit. The criminal complaint says the officer did not have Opat perform field sobriety tests as Opat stated he has a bad back, knees and ankles.

Opat initially agreed to take a subsequent breath test, the officer says, but then changed his mind. He is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired and refusing to submit to a breath test.

Mike Opat served for 28 years as a Hennepin County commissioner, including nine stints as board chair, before deciding in 2020 not to run for re-election. Most recently he was on staff at North Memorial Medical Center as chief business development and community relations officer.

