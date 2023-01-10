Former Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated with Metro Transit Police; currently on leave

A Met Council spokesperson told KARE 11 that Hutchinson's reinstatement stems from a leave of absence he took from the department in 2018 after winning his election.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Metropolitan Council spokesperson said former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been reinstated as a sergeant at Metro Transit Police, a job he held before being elected to public office.

The Met Council told KARE 11 that Hutchinson's reinstatement stems from a leave of absence he took from the department in 2018, following his victory in the race for sheriff.

According to a Minnesota statute, state employees who are "elected to a full-time city or county office ... are entitled to a leave of absence ... without pay ... with right of reinstatement" to "the public position held a the time of entry" into office. Documents show Hutchinson was also given a pay raise, which the Met Council says is based on a union contract.

While it's true Hutchinson has technically been reinstated at Metro Transit, officials said he's already on leave with the department and the Met Council is currently investigating a formal complaint that was filed following his reinstatement.

"Since Mr. Hutchinson’s reinstatement, a formal complaint has been filed. The Met Council takes this complaint very seriously and has begun a full investigation into the allegations," Met Council communications director Terri Dresen said in a statement.

The details of the formal complaint have not been made public.

In December 2021, Hutchinson, then the Hennepin County sheriff, admitted to driving drunk and crashing his county-issued vehicle near Alexandria on his way back to the Twin Cities from a law enforcement convention. He was later sentenced to two months of probation for fourth-degree DWI, in addition to an eventual 30-day suspension of his peace officer's license.

Hutchinson faced mounting pressure to resign in the months after the crash, but instead said he would finish out his term, later taking an indefinite leave of absence for "health-related reasons." Chief Deputy Tracey Martin was left to head the department for the remainder of Hutchinson's term, proceeded by newly elected Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

More recently, Hutchinson came under scrutiny for alleged hostility in the workplace. He was formally censured by the Hennepin County Board in December. The results of an investigation led by a private firm claimed it found Hutchinson "engaged in racist, sexist, harassing, bullying and retaliatory behavior" against office staff.

