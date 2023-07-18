Former Iowa Hawkeye football player Cody Ince dies suddenly in Wisconsin

The 23-year-old Badger State native passed away from unknown causes Saturday at his home in Grantsburg.

GRANTSBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin resident and former Iowa Hawkeye football player Cody Ince died unexpectedly at his home near Grantsburg Saturday at the age of 23.

At this time a cause of death has not been released.

Ince grew up in Luck and played football at Unity High School in Balsam Lake, where he attracted attention from the staff at the University of Iowa. He played offensive line for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2021, appearing in 29 games, including 10 as a starter.

Injuries were a constant in his career, but Ince managed to earn recognition as an all-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media following the 2020 season. He graduated in 2022, opting not to use his fifth year of eligibility.

"He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships,“ recalled Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancee, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program — his coaches and teammates — are mourning his loss.”

Visitation and a celebration-of-life service will be held for Cody Ince on Saturday, July 22 in Amery, near his hometown of Luck. His obituary asks, in lieu of flowers, for donations in Ince’s name to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital, an institution that plays a big role in the Iowa football program.

Ince is survived by his fiancee, Olivia Tucker of Grantsburg, his parents Tammy and Marty Ince of Luck, sister Carly Ince, both grandmothers, a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.

