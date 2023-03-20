Former middle school paraprofessional sentenced to 20 years

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A judge sentenced a Coon Rapids man to 20 years in prison for a sextortion scheme that targeted minors through social media and online gaming, according to officials.
Glen Robert Anderson, 24, worked as a middle school paraprofessional in special education, and according to court documents, he groomed minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him in return for gifts.
Anderson used internet apps and social media accounts to share files and communicate with minors, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
Anderson also owned an online gaming forum, according to court documents, where users were required to submit applications that included the age of the users.
Prosecutors say Anderson "coerced a 13-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing images and videos."
Anderson later threatened the 13-year-old that he would release the images if the victim did not comply with his demands, according to the release.
Officials say following his 20-year prison sentence, Anderson will undergo 12 years of supervised release.
