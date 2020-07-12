Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton marries campaign aide

Dayton announced in a Facebook post that he married Ana Orke, a former staffer on his gubernatorial campaign.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton is a bachelor no more.

In a Facebook post shared Sunday night, the 73-year-old Dayton announced he had married 32-year-old Ana Orke, now Ana Dayton.

"I know our age difference (I am 73; she is 32) will surprise many of you. The truth is, the feelings that developed between Ana and me, given our age difference, surprised us too, at first," Dayton wrote.

According to the post, Ana worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign during the 2008 primaries, and then worked for Dayton's gubernatorial campaign in 2010.

"Then we lost touch, until we ran into each other in Minneapolis a couple of years ago," Dayton said. "The rest is happy history."

Mark Dayton, a Democrat, served as Minnesota's 40th governor from 2011 to 2019.

Gov. Dayton made headlines back in October when he appeared in a social media campaign with former governors Tim Pawlenty and Jesse Ventura, as well as current Gov. Tim Walz.