Former Pine City Mayor, who once saved town, dies

PINE CITY, Minn. — Former Pine City Mayor Paul Janssen, whose actions once saved the town from a fire, has died.

Janssen was a truck driver in 1971. During one of his shifts while he waited for his truck at a gas station, a man was dumping gas and Janssen saw that oil started leaking from the gas pump and the station exploded into flames, according to Nathan Johnson, who is the author of "Legendary Locals of Pine City."

The man who was dumping the gas became engulfed in flames, but Janssen used a fire extinguisher and aided him.

Meanwhile, gas was still being dumped with the 1,500 gallon truck present and the sheriff asked if anyone would hop in and drive the truck away. Janssen got in the truck, drove it away from the town, and shut off the dispenser, Johnson said in his book.

Janssen was elected mayor of Pine City in 2011. He died Monday April, 20, 2020 in his home at the age of 81.

