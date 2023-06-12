Former President Trump, still the GOP frontrunner, faces another set of legal challenges with third indictment

Trump called the latest indictment a "persecution of a political opponent," but prosecutors say he broke federal law by trying to overturn the 2020 election.

MINNEAPOLIS — After pleading not guilty Thursday to four felony counts alleging he tried to block the peaceful transfer of power, former President Donald Trump and his supporters portrayed special counsel Jack Smith's case as an attack on his First Amendment right to freely question the results of the 2020 election.

"You know, in America, you're entitled to raise a question," Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said. "You're entitled to question whether it was honest or not."

In the 45-page indictment, special counsel Jack Smith acknowledged Trump's constitutional right to "speak publicly" about the election -- even falsely -- or to request ballot recounts and file lawsuits.

However, prosecutors say Trump separately broke federal law in a number of ways. These include, but are not limited to, his attempts to convince state legislators to "change electoral votes," his organization of "fraudulent slates of electors in seven targeted states" and "sham election crime investigations," as well as his efforts to "enlist the Vice President to use his ceremonial role at the January 6 certification proceeding to fraudulently alter the election results."

Tom Heffelfinger, a former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota who was appointed to two stints by presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, said this federal case in the District of Columbia "looks like one they can win."

"This is a very strong case. As with the documents case, the special counsel has been very detailed in laying out the claims and providing factual basis for the claims," Heffelfinger said. "It is not illegal for him to talk about his belief that this was an unfair election. It is not lawful, however, for him to take action to suppress other people's rights, or to suppress the process whereby the election is completed."

This is the third case in which Trump has been indicted, following state charges in New York centering around a hush money payment and federal charges in Florida related to the handling of classified documents. A fourth indictment may also be in the works this summer in the state of Georgia, where the Fulton County District Attorney is investigating Trump's pleas to the Secretary of State to "find votes" for him.

"These trials could well stretch after the November 2024 election," said Larry Jacobs, a University of Minnesota professor of politics and director for the Humphrey School's Center for the Study of Politics and Governance. "He could be elected president and still have one of these trials going on. This is really a mammoth undertaking by the legal system on a number of fronts."

Even so, Trump remains the heavy GOP frontrunner heading into primary season, and Jacobs points out that his legal troubles have in some cases helped his standing in the polls. Top Republican challengers have also been hesitant to confront Trump directly over the criminal charges, to avoid alienating his base of supporters that make up a contingent of the GOP electorate.

"It's very important to understand who will be voting in Republican primaries. Those voters tend to be very conservative," Jacobs said. "So far, the polls show Donald Trump doing very well with these voters."

However, Jacobs notes that there are still five months to go until the Iowa caucuses in mid-January 2024.

"There is a tremendous amount of time ahead of us and opportunities for candidates to surge," Jacobs said. "I think it's quite possible we could see DeSantis regroup and do well, or maybe one of the other candidates pose a real threat to Donald Trump."

Even if Trump were convicted of federal or state criminal charges, he could still constitutionally run for president, or even serve as president if he won the primaries and then the general election. He would then have the power to pardon himself of federal crimes, or the cases could find themselves in front of a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We have just a lot of unknowns ahead of us. It's almost impossible to predict the direction that we're going to go, other than to say, not good," Jacobs said. "It's just not good for our democracy to have a former president facing such serious charges, and for that former president's supporters to be so doubtful and so angry at the legal system for conducting its business."

