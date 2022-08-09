Former Royal guardsman recalls time protecting Royal family

Richard Lett started working for the Royalty Protection Department in 1998.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11's Chris Hrapsky caught up with former Royal guardsman Richard Lett to discuss his time protecting the Royal Family, and reflect on his interactions with Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

Lett worked for the Royalty Protection Group at Scotland Yard, similar to the Secret Service in the United States.

"I joined the Royalty Protection Department in 1998, and my first assignment I was the protection officer with Prince William and Prince Harry," said Lett, who currently lives in Woodbury, Minnesota. "I was with them at school, gap years, early military career."

Lett also served at major events, including two of the Queen's jamborees.

"I had the opportunity to go around the country as the Queen was saying thank you to millions of people," Lett said. "It's quite a bizarre thing to be part of. Thousands upon thousands of people lining the streets who want to see the Queen, waving flags and bunting. ... She just made people feel wonderful, and she was just very, very grateful for every single member of the country."

