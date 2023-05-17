x
Fort Snelling State Park closes again due to flooding

The park just reopened on May 15 after shutting down due to flooding in April, when melting snow and rain drove up levels on the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just two days after Fort Snelling State Park reopened to visitors, the park temporarily closed again Wednesday morning due to rising water levels.

The Minnesota River is expected to flood the main park road and all parking lots, prompting Fort Snelling to close to visitors until flood waters recede and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff can address and repairs or safety issues.

The park just reopened on Monday, May 15 after closing due to flooding on April 21, when melting snow and rainy conditions drove up levels on the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers.

“We are disappointed to close Fort Snelling State Park for the second time this spring but must do so out of concern for visitor and staff safety,” Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division said in a statement.

According to the National Weather Service, the Minnesota River in Savage is forecast to crest around 708 feet over the weekend, which is still considered minor flood stage.

For more information on Fort Snelling State Park and the latest updates, visit the DNR's website.

