Fort Snelling State Park to temporarily close over flooding concerns

FORT SNELLING, Minn — Fort Snelling State Park is temporarily closing due to rising water levels around the property.
The park will close to the public starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 21 and remain closed until flood waters recede, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“The safety of park visitors and staff is our number one priority,” said Ann Pierce, the DNR Parks and Trails Division director. “We know Minnesotans are eager to get outside and enjoy the recreational opportunities in beautiful state parks like Fort Snelling. We will reopen the park as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
The closure will affect the DNR's Free Park Day, which is slated for Saturday, April 22.
The DNR says although Fort Snelling will be closed on Free Park Day, other state parks will remain open. However, high water levels are impacting some additional parks across the state.
"Visitors should be aware that several other parks and recreation areas across the state are experiencing high water conditions that might affect access to certain roads, trails or areas," the DNR said.
The department recommends checking its website to see which state parks can still be accessed.
