Fort Snelling State Park to reopen May 15 after floodwaters recede

The popular and heavily used recreational area was shut down April 21 due to the rising waters at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's most popular and heavily-used state park will reopen for business on Monday, May 15 as floodwaters at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers recede.

Fort Snelling State Park was shut down on April 21 due to floodwaters encroaching on many public areas. While residents and visitors will be able to access the park again beginning Monday, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warn that some areas will remain closed due to cleanup efforts, maintenance and ongoing flooding. There are also construction projects planned for this spring and summer before flooding began.

The park is extremely popular with hikers, bikers, birders and anglers. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Fort Snelling State Park web page to check on conditions and see what's open or closed.

DNR officials remind users that they will need a state park vehicle permit to drive into Fort Snelling State Park. Permits can be purchased online or in person at parks when offices are staffed.

