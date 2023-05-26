Fort Snelling State Park to reopen May 27 after second soaking

FORT SNELLING, Minn. — Once again, Fort Snelling State Park is reopening following a closure due to flooding.
The popular park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m. after it was closed due to flooding on May 17.
The park was also closed from April 21 through May 15 due to floodwaters caused by snow melt.
The park closed to visitors for the second time this spring after heavy rainfall in southern Minnesota raised river levels on the Minnesota River, causing flooding at the park.
The recreation center plans to host three events with the park's interpretive naturalists this Memorial Day weekend. Visitors will need to have a vehicle permit to enter the park.
Picnic and Pike Islands will remain closed indefinitely due to continued flooding.
