x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Snelling State Park to reopen May 27 after second soaking

The popular park is scheduled to reopen just in time for the Memorail Day weekend.
Credit: KARE 11
Fort Snelling State Park entrance

FORT SNELLING, Minn. — Once again, Fort Snelling State Park is reopening following a closure due to flooding.

The popular park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m. after it was closed due to flooding on May 17.

The park was also closed from April 21 through May 15 due to floodwaters caused by snow melt. 

The park closed to visitors for the second time this spring after heavy rainfall in southern Minnesota raised river levels on the Minnesota River, causing flooding at the park.

The recreation center plans to host three events with the park's interpretive naturalists this Memorial Day weekend. Visitors will need to have a vehicle permit to enter the park.

Picnic and Pike Islands will remain closed indefinitely due to continued flooding.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now - May 26, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out