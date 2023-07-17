Local foundation to give $20K to family of fallen St. Paul Fire Captain Chris Parsons

The Front Line Foundation will present Parsons' daughters, Annika and Kaya, a check Tuesday at the St. Paul Fire Department Headquarters.

A local foundation will give a $20,000 death benefit to the family of St. Paul Fire Captain Chris Parsons, who died suddenly last month.

The Front Line Foundation (TFLF), which helps support families of officers, firefighters, EMS and the Minnesota National Guard, will present Parsons' daughters, Annika and Kaya, a check Tuesday at the St. Paul Fire Department (SPFD) Headquarters. Parsons, a 22-year veteran of the SPFD, died five days after collapsing from a sudden heart ailment following a 5K race in Minneapolis.

“Chris was so young and revered by his fellow firefighters,” said TFLF President and CEO Suzanne Holt. “His untimely death is another example of the sacrifices our first responders make to protect us. We hope that this benefit will provide some small support as they endure a large loss.”

Parsons helped shine a spotlight on the hazards that first responders face and the toll it takes on their physical health. He was the head of the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters and pushed for changes in laws to improve safety for public safety workers. He also lobbied to ban cancer-causing flame retardants to create financial relief for injured firefighters and their families.

"He was able to get legislation passed that affected not only every fire fighter in Minnesota but those across the nation," said Tom Clark, the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters Secretary/Treasurer said last month. "Chris literally was 'head and shoulders' above everyone and always made a memorable impression."

