x
Four cross-country runners transported to hospital for 'heat-related issues'

A spokesperson for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said girls reported feeling dizzy, and some even lost consciousness.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Four cross-country runners were transported to a local hospital for "heat-related issues" Thursday at a meet in Stewartville, Minnesota.

Officials say a total of 11 girls were experiencing heat-related issues either during or just after finishing the race, which was held at Bear Cave Park. A spokesperson for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said girls reported feeling dizzy, and some even lost consciousness. Authorities didn't have any updates on the conditions of the four girls who were transported.

Officials say the temperatures were in the 80s in Stewartville with very little wind.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

