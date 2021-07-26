Four dead, four hospitalized following Le Sueur crash

Two of the people killed in the two-car collision Sunday night were children.

LE SUEUR, Minn. — Four people are dead and another four hospitalized after a Sunday night crash in Le Sueur County.

Police said a 2012 Ford Expedition with seven occupants, all from California, collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a man from Le Sueur. It happened at the intersection of Le Sueur County Road 15 and Le Sueur County Road 22 in Sharon Township, and police arrived on scene at about 11:30 p.m.

Four of those in the Exhibition were pronounced dead at the scene. They were a 54-year-old male driver, a 56-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Three others in the SUV survived and were taken to area hospitals. Those victims are a 41-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy.

The 41-year-old pickup driver was also hospitalized.

No word at this time on the injuries and conditions of the survivors. Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says the cause of the crash isn't known yet, but investigators don't think alcohol was involved.