Four injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in downtown Minneapolis

That includes two pedestrians outside of the vehicle at the time of the incident, and two individuals within the striking vehicle, MPD says.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis PD says four people are injured after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in downtown Minneapolis around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

That includes two pedestrians outside of the vehicle at the time of the incident, and two individuals within the striking vehicle, according to Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder.

Elder says all four were taken to an area hospital for treatment, with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Elder says two women who were in the striking vehicle have been taken into custody, though he would not say if the incident was intentional.

The incident occurred near the intersection of East Grant Street and Nicollet Avenue in the Loring Park community.

An investigation is underway.