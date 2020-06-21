Four killed in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Richfield

According to the state patrol, alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Four people died and another person suffered serious injuries in a wrong way crash Saturday night on Interstate 35W in Richfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Nissan Murano SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-35W near 66th Street when it collided with a northbound GMC Terrain SUV just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The state patrol accident report said three of the four people in the GMC died at the scene.

A fourth person was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries."

The state patrol said the driver and sole occupant of the Murano, a 21-year-old St. Paul man, died at the scene.

