It's fireworks season! Here's where to go in the metro area for July 4

MINNEAPOLIS — As the Fourth of July approaches, your holiday weekend to-do list might include cooling off with ice pops, applying sunscreen and enjoying a buffet of grillable foods. And of course, fireworks!

We've got you covered. Here are some of the Independence Day events and fireworks displays near the metro area; find a full list of 2023 fireworks shows across the state on the Explore Minnesota website.

Apple Valley Freedom Days

There are lots of events leading up to the Fourth of July this week, including Music in the Park on Friday, June 30 and a carnival on Saturday. The Apple Valley Freedom Days Parade starts at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and fireworks begin after dusk, around 10 p.m.

Bloomington Summer Fete

This festival goes off with quite a bang and ends with one of the state's largest fireworks displays. Highlights include live music and food and beverage trucks. It takes place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. July 3 at Normandale Lake Park.

Chanhassen

The city will hold a carnival from July 2-4, featuring a parade, street dance and more. Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m. Click here for more details.

Coon Rapids

A jam-packed weekend at Coon Rapids' Boulevard Plaza culminates in fireworks on Tuesday night starting around 10 p.m.

Eagan Funfest

This year's Eagan Funfest starts July 2 at Viking Lakes before moving to the Eagan Community Center Festival Fairgrounds on July 3 and 4. Fireworks will be on July 4 at 10 p.m. at Eagan Central Park.

Excelsior

Check out downtown Excelsior before claiming your spot in Commons Park for fireworks at dusk on July 4 over Lake Minnetonka.

Forest Lake

Forest Lake hosts a weekend celebration at Lakeside Memorial Park, including a Fireworks show on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Ham Lake

The Freedom Festival in Ham Lake takes place on July 1, featuring live music, food vendors and more in Ham Lake Lions Park, before concluding with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Lakeville Panorama of Progress

This host of events will take place on July 4 and the following week. From 6 to 10 p.m. on the Fourth, Century Middle School will host activities for kids and live music, and fireworks at dusk.

Then from July 7-16, take part in contests, competitions and shows galore!

Minnesota Twins

Stick around Target Field Monday night for postgame fireworks after the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Minneapolis - Boom Island Park

Minneapolis Red, White and Boom will feature food trucks at 8 p.m. and a laser light show at 10 p.m. on July 3.

Shakopee - Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park will host a firework event, complete with live racing and music, food trucks and family activities on July 3. The event will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and general admission will cost $13 for adults and $8 for kids.

St. Paul

Line the streets for one of the longest-running parades in Minnesota, Fourth in the Park! The parade starts at 11 a.m. and winds down Como Avenue. The parade ends in Langford Park, where you can relax, play horseshoes or pickleball and enjoy live music and food trucks throughout the day.

St. Louis Park

Head to Aquila Park between 7 and 10 p.m. for food trucks and music from DJ Bob. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. and will be set to music.

St. Paul Saints

After the Saints host the Gwinnett Stripers Monday, July 3, CHS Field will put on its Red, White and Boom! Independence Day Celebration with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super show.

Treasure Island Block Party

If you're willing to drive a ways outside the metro, Treasure Island Casino's annual Island Block Party is happening on Monday, July 3 at The Lot on Sturgeon Lake Road. The free event will have food trucks, a Salute to the Music of Prince and fireworks to cap off the night.

Valleyfair

After a day in the park riding your favorite coasters, celebrate the Fourth of July at Valleyfair's Grand Carnivale, capped off by fireworks.

White Bear Lake

White Bear Lake is planning a fireworks show at dusk on July 4, plus check out concessions and live music in West Park and Memorial Beach.

Woodbury

The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. on July 4 at HealthEast Sports Center, where you'll also find games, concessions and live music.

