Four teens arrested after chase with stolen car ends in crash

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras showed the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.

St. Paul Police said a rental car company alerted them around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 that one of their cars, a Kia Forte, was stolen.

Police used GPS pings to track the vehicle, and enlisted the help of Minnesota State Patrol's helicopter to locate the parked car on the 900 block of Portland Avenue in St. Paul.

When officers began approaching the area, four teenagers got into the car and drove away. Police then attempted a traffic stop near Portland Avenue and Dale Street, but the car fled again. According to St. Paul police, officers did not pursue the driver per department policy.

The State Patrol helicopter continued to follow the vehicle throughout the city while officers unsuccessfully use tire deflation devices to try and stop the car.

According to police, the car was driving north on I-35E from Maryland Avenue E when it swerved to avoid officers from an outside agency that were using their tire deflation devices. The car struck the center concrete median twice before stopping, at which point the four teenagers, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl, ran from the crash.

All four teenagers were quickly arrested and face auto theft, fleeing police and possession of stolen property charges.

Officials said two of the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

