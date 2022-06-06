Relax and recharge at any of Minnesota's 75 state parks on 'Free Park Day'

On the third "Free Park Day" of the year, the Minnesota DNR will waive entry fees for all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

This Saturday, shake off the stress of the week by spending some time in nature on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' third "Free Park Day" of the year.

On June 11, admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas is completely free. You don't need a vehicle permit to enter the parks or recreation areas, but heads up – waived entry fees don't cover camping, rentals and tours.

The third Free Park Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday in June. To really take advantage of all the DNR has to offer this Saturday, check out the 40 programs and events being offered at state parks across Minnesota.

The final Free Park Day is on Friday, Nov. 25.

For a map of Minnesota's parks, click here.

