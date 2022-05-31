Free summer YMCA memberships for teens is back for the sixth year

Minnesota teens will have unlimited and complimentary access to the 20 YMCA facilities between May 31 and August 31.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Across the Twin Cities, teens in 9-12th grade will have the ability to attend YMCA health and well-being classes, gyms, fitness floors and aquatic areas at no charge. They have hosted the program in the metro for the past six summers.

YMCA officials say the goal of this summer program is to improve access to learning and fitness opportunities to youth who may not otherwise have it. "The YMCA is thrilled to provide a safe environment for young people to engage in programs that promote healthy living, build character and leadership, and support success in school and in life,” said Glen Gunderson, president for the YMCA of the North, in a news release." Officials say that 80% of teens live within 15 minutes of one of their locations. Twenty of those locations will be available to the teens over the three-month school break.

Teens are grateful for this program and the activities that are made available to them to amp up their summer fun.

"The YMCA has given me so many options since getting my membership. You can always find me with my friends playing basketball or lifting weights throughout the week. This structure to my routine is crucial to my mental, emotional and physical health,” said Jacob, 17-year-old from Forest Lake area, in the news release.

Parents echoed those sentiments, saying they are excited their kids have a place to go this summer that promotes education and well-being.

To find the closest YMCA location to you visit: www.ymcanorth.org/locations

