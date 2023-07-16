Deputy hospitalized in serious condition after being struck while directing traffic

Officials said the officer was standing on Highway 25 helping with traffic from Saturday's Freedom Fest in Pierz.

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — On Saturday, a deputy directing traffic at Freedom Fest in Morrison County was struck by a teenage driver and seriously injured.

According to information from the Minnesota State Patrol, a deputy was on Highway 25 directing traffic when a 2013 Ford Edge that was headed north struck him in the roadway.

The vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl was in the passenger seat.

Deputy Brady Joe Pundsack, 26, of Flensburg, Minnesota, was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries described as "life-threatening."

The Morrison County Sheriff posted on social media Sunday asking the public to "keep the Deputy, family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers."

