Freezing floats: Coldest St. Patrick's Day in 30 years

On the coldest St. Paddy's Day in 30 years, bundled-up paraders marched through downtown St. Paul Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The green beer was in danger of freezing up a bit for parade-goers this year.

The city of St. Paul has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a big parade for five decades and this year was one of the coldest.

On the coldest St. Paddy's in 30 years, crowds lined the streets of downtown St. Paul Friday afternoon.

The parade kicked off from Rice Park and ended in Mear's Park.

A post-parade party at CHS Field featured live music by The Northerly Gales, Irish dancers, food and perhaps more than one beverage.

Meanwhile, in the city of Hopkins, organizers of the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade hit pay dirt with Friday's cold temperatures.

Parade fans will be happy to hear it only travels four blocks and then they can hop back into a warm bar or restaurant in downtown Hopkins.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. Friday and travels from the Elks Lodge to the American Legion. Sláinte!

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+