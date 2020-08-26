Frey, Arradondo announce changes to MPD's use-of-force policies

The Minneapolis mayor and police chief announced changes to the department's use-of-force policies, three months after George Floyd's death.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police officers in Minneapolis will be required to use the least harmful means possible to place persons under arrest, in an effort to curb fatal encounters.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo announced changes to the Minneapolis Police Department’s use-of-force policies, three months after George Floyd was killed while in police custody. The new policies will be implemented Sept. 8.

The department has always asserted firing a weapon or any other lethal force is the last option in any situation, but the changes announced Wednesday make that policy more clear to officers and recruits in the training academy.

The new policies spelled out by the mayor and chief also require officers to report every instance of unholstering a firearm or taser, and to explain why a weapon was drawn. Currently, there’s no such requirement. Officers will need to adhere to whichever option requires "the least use of force," and report the thought process on their actions.

New use of force policies in Minneapolis will bar officers from shooting at moving vehicles, require officers to report when they unholster their firearms and explain that.. more tonight on ⁦@kare11⁩ pic.twitter.com/xYQPTwuJjo — John Croman (@JohnCroman) August 26, 2020

In addition, threatening "the use of force" will be considered a use of force in it of itself, as well as drawing or displaying a weapon, and firing toward moving vehicles will now be prohibited.

Frey urged the need for an overhaul in arbitration for officers who are terminated by the mayor or Arradondo.

There will also be new working definitions of what “failure to comply” means during an encounter with a citizen. Use of force will be discouraged with persons who are passively resisting – remaining motionless and yet not complying with an officer’s orders. That would be treated differently than actively resisting, for instance breaking away from an officer after being handcuffed or physically confronting the officer.

Policing experts and unions often say suspects create an inherently dangerous situation when they fail to comply with an officer’s orders to stop. In the aftermath of Kenosha, Wisconsin officers shooting Jacob Blake in the back Sunday, Minneapolis Police Federation president Lt. Bob Kroll said Blake was failing to comply with orders from officers to stop walking away from them.

Body camera video has revealed that George Floyd stood against a wall after being handcuffed on Memorial Day at 38th and Chicago, but resisted efforts by officers to place him in their patrol vehicle. He wriggled out of the back seat of the police SUV before going to the pavement. At that point, three officers pinned him to the ground, and one of them – Derek Chauvin – held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd complained he couldn’t breathe.

All three officers, plus another who stood between citizens and the arresting officers, have been charged in the case.