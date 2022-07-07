Frey to announce nomination for city's first Commissioner of Community Safety

The new position will oversee five departments: Police, Fire, the Office of Emergency Management, 911, and Neighborhood Safety.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to announce his nomination for the city's first Commissioner of Community Safety on Thursday.

The new commissioner will be in charge of the mayor's newly proposed Office of Community Safety.

Mayor Frey proposed the new office and position as part of a push for police reforms in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020.

The new position will oversee five departments: 911, Fire, the Office of Emergency Management, Police, and Neighborhood Safety, formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention, according to the mayor's office.

The mayor's nomination will be move on to the Minneapolis City Council for consideration at its July 21 meeting.

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved the position.

The new job comes with a salary ranging from $295,250 to $350,000, according to an ordinance approved by the city council. The expected responsibilities of the role are listed in the city's job posting.