Fridley police: Missing 10-year-old may be driving around Twin Cities

The Fridley Police Department is asking for help finding Ava Whitfield, who they say took a vehicle from her residence.

A missing 10-year-old girl may be driving around the Twin Cities metro area, police said Tuesday.

According to a Missing Persons Alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 10-year-old Ava Whitfield took a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox from her residence Tuesday morning. The car's Minnesota license plate is BAU358.

Ava was last seen wearing a red tie-dyed hoodie and black leggings, black Nike tennis shoes and black glasses. Police said her last known location was in the Eden Prairie area. They described her as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 110 pounds.