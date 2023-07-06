Fridley Police seeking public's help searching for missing 16-year-old

Jaionna Ivey was last seen on June 10 and has had limited social media contact with her family, but authorities have been unable to find her, according to the BCA.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — The Fridley Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a teenager who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Jaionna Ivey was last seen on June 10 and has had limited social media contact with her family, but authorities have been unable to find her, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The 16-year-old stands 5'6" tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds. Ivey has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, pink shorts and white Crocs.

MISSING: Jaionna Ivey has had limited social media contact with her family. But despite an exhaustive investigation over the past few weeks, authorities have not located her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911. pic.twitter.com/dy0EcPBzoh — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) July 6, 2023

Ivey suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is autistic, according to the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

