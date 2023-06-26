Loved ones speak publicly about young women killed in Minneapolis crash

At a news conference Monday, CAIR-MN called for an independent investigation into the crash that killed five young women.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Family and friends of the five young women killed in a Lake Street crash on June 16 spoke about their loved ones for the first time publicly Monday afternoon.

In a news conference led by CAIR-MN, the group gathered at the rec center of Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Sabirin Ali, 17, of Bloomington, Sahra Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center, Salma Abdikadir, 20, of Saint Louis Park, Sagal Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis and 19-year-old Siham Adam, Minneapolis, were killed as they headed home after running errands. Derrick Thompson, the man accused of driving 100 mph when his car crashed into the vehicle the five victims were riding in, was charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the case.

All of those who spoke of the five young women spoke of their futures.

"We mourn the loss of Sagal, her bright future, her laughter, and her dreams," Abdulkani Odhowa said.

"Salma was a kind and genuine person, she was like the therapist of our group," Yusra Ali said. "I believe this was why she was pursuing a degree in psychology at St. Paul College."

"She majored in health sciences because she always wanted to give back, and help people who are in need," Rukia Gesaade said of her sister Sahra Gesaade.

The community made it abundantly clear that the five young ladies were "pearls" or "stars." The victims were remembered as warm and uplifting, as evidenced by the thousands who showed up to their funerals.

"The moment you entered this world, you brought an unmatched brightness into our lives," Sundus Ali said of Sabirin Ali. "Your infectious laughter and radiant smile, your boundless energy, filled every room you entered."

"Siham always made sure our family was taken care of, checking in on each other," Sundus Odhowa said, pausing to hold back tears. "She had a deep desire to make a positive impact in our community. It breaks my heart that I won't witness her getting married, graduate from college and grow old with her."

Jaylani Hussein with CAIR-MN said since the women's deaths, they've received confusing information about who is investigating what, including how a video of the crash was leaked online.

"It's extremely difficult, even if the family is seeking for some of this footage to be accessible," Hussein said. "We understand that we have that history. So an independent investigation will clear all of that because everything we have so far is what we are alleging or appear to be."

Hussein added that despite police having said they were not chasing the suspect Friday night, the community has received conflicting and confusing information about whether that was true.

Hussein said they will be collectively writing a letter to Governor Tim Walz to ask for an independent investigation that does not involve any state agencies.

