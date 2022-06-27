Friends, coworkers gather to remember 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit on 27th anniversary of disappearance

Organized by the nonprofit Find Jodi, coworkers and friends had a chance to share memories, humanizing the young woman whose story is often overshadowed by tragedy.

MASON CITY, Iowa — It’s now been 27 years since 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit went missing — on the 27th of June — meaning the television news anchor has now been missing as long as she was with us.

On Monday, the community who cares about her wanted to make it known they’re not going to forget her story.

"This time 27 years ago, about 10:35 in the morning, Jodi should have been behind me here at KIMT," said Caroline Lowe, a member of the nonprofit Find Jodi.

"We would forever find her asleep on the carpet in her room because she would be up staying up, writing in her journal, writing letters to all of her friends. She was so driven and such a connector," Morem said.

Those who attended also had a chance to write notes to Jodi’s family in a book. A statement was read on behalf of the family, who said it was too painful for them to attend, and an investigator with the Mason City Police Department said the case is still very much active.

"You have to understand, as we are playing a small game with whoever did this, the more information we tell, the more information that person could be receiving to try to hide even further," said Terrance Prochaska with the Mason City police.

Above all, those who attended Monday wanted everyone to know that anyone with information about Jodi's disappearance is encouraged to reach out to Mason City police.

