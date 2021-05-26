'She made a big impact in a lot of people's lives' - Friends of fallen DNR officer share memories

Conservation Officer Sarah Grell was killed in a car crash Monday morning while on duty.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minnesota — The Minnesota DNR says it's dealing with an indescribable sense of loss. One of its own officers, Sarah Grell, died in a car crash Monday morning while on duty.

KARE 11 spoke with friends of Grell who describe the young mom as being funny, kind and someone who would do anything for anyone.

Meadow Kouffled had worked with Sarah through the Department of Natural Resources and says the conservation officer was dynamic.

"It's really hard to lose somebody like that and the role that they have played in the last year in the cities," Kouffled said. "The stress that's put on their families has made it even harder."

Kouffled had just seen Grell on Saturday while she was out fishing.

"As she was walking back to the truck for some reason or another I thought what an amazing woman and such an asset and big part of our community," Kouffled said.

Sam Carlson had been best friends with Sarah since 2005 but says many could also say the same.

"We kind of laugh because I was sitting with a couple of her other girlfriends yesterday and we all introduced Sarah as our best friend," Carlson said. "She was everybody's best friend"

Carlson and Grell were supposed to go on their annual hunting trip one day after Grell passed away in the car crash.

"We were going to go yesterday morning. We had plans to meet at Hill City at 9 o'clock," Carlson said. “It was just a few days, but with kids and work and everything else... we were going to grab the opportunity and go."

Whether it was turkey hunting or teaching firearm safety courses, Kouffled and Carlson say Grell was always positive and a great role model.

"To lose a woman who was able to hold her own in that position and somebody who has contributed so much to public safety in our state in many ways is a huge loss," Kouffled said.

"She made everybody laugh - she was a jokester, she was a comedian, she was just so funny," Carlson said.

Carlson says she finds comfort in Grell's faith.

"She was on fire for Jesus. She loved the bible," Grell said.

"My confidence is overwhelming that she is absolutely hand in hand with Jesus."