From cornfield to job-creator? Developer eyes Cottage Grove site for huge project

Cottage Grove officials say landowners will soon be selling 196 acres to a development company, which will then house manufacturing tenants.

It's a cornfield right now.

But soon, a 196-acre plot of land near 100th Street and Ideal Avenue in Cottage Grove could transform into a major job-creator, billed by city officials as potentially one of the largest new development projects in the state.

According to Mayor Myron Bailey, multiple property owners are finalizing plans to sell their farmland to Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, which would serve as the landlord and then rent to clients in the manufacturing industry.

"This is the first time we've had someone come in and say, 'we want to buy 200 acres and put a million-plus square feet of space up'," Bailey said. "Anything from manufacturing to distribution is really what we're hearing. I don't know yet, who exactly some of these (tenants) are, but I should mention -- it would be more than one. It's not just a single-user that's taking this entire property."

It's not clear which clients NorthPoint would recruit to move into the space. However, according to the mayor, the development could spur as many as 1,300 permanent jobs -- along with another 1,000 temporary construction jobs. On Friday, council member Steve Dennis said new estimates put the number of permanent jobs in the range of 2,000, and that nearly all of them will be full-time positions.

The deal between private landowners and NorthPoint is expected to close next month. After that, the formal proposal would be subject to public input, consideration by the planning commission, and ultimately a vote by the city council.

If all goes well, construction could start by the spring of 2022.

"I think it's going to be a big boon," Mayor Bailey said.

According to city documents, "the proposed project will include extension and construction of the proposed 105th Street, improvements to 100th Street, and extension of sanitary sewer and water main west of Ideal Avenue." Other documents indicate that the developer is "requesting tax increment to assist with offsetting some of these costs to facilitate the development of the area."

Tax increment financing is commonly used in major developments, basically meaning that extra property tax revenue generated from the site will be put back into the project for a certain period of time.

Mayor Bailey said a TIF structure makes sense in this situation.

"The answer is yes. When you look at the amount of revenue they're going to generate both for local and state taxes, it's going to by far outweigh the investment we're going to make in the infrastructure... I believe the maximum amount of time for TIF is nine years. And within that nine-year period, they'll easily be able to -- based on their current trends and plans of building -- will easily pay that back even before the nine-year mark."

According to city documents, the build-out schedule for NorthPoint is likely to take place "over the next 3 to 4 years."

"I'll call it almost like a slam dunk," Mayor Bailey said. "It's one that really makes sense."