From drones & helicopters to boots on the ground, deputies keep on search for Mankato woman

After searching several areas over the last two weeks, law enforcement officials are now circling back to a mucky terrain.

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. — It's been two weeks and two days since 30-year-old Nyawour Chuol went missing and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Department of Public Safety are not giving up the search to find her.

The agencies held a joint press conference Wednesday to update Chuol's family and the public on their efforts.



Capt. Paul Barta said, for the first time, county deputies walked shoulder-to-shoulder in waders through a swampy terrain previously searched solely by helicopter and drone. He said they'd flown over the area at least five times. Wednesday, the team placed pink markers as they went along to indicate where they covered ground.

"You don't stop thinking about it," Barta said, "and you want to bring closure to the family whether it's good news or bad news."

Nyawour, whose nickname is "Sunday," was last seen on gas station surveillance video walking toward the terrain, which leads to the waters of Eagle Lake. Officials aren't ruling anything out but say her body would have surfaced by now if submerged.

"She had last been seen on the 25th at approximately 7 p.m. and she had left her residence and stated that she was going for a walk," said Chris Baukol, public safety commander for the City of Mankato.

Baukol said about a dozen tips have come through since then, but to no avail. Searches also have not yielded any results, and none of her belongings have been located. However, officials do know her cell phone last pinged on a cell tower east of the lake.

During the press conference, Chuol’s sister, Nyawaraga, said Chuol didn't show signs anything was wrong in the days before she disappeared.

"We're not going to give up until we find the answers," she said. "I want to find her but finding her [near the lake] means that she's gone, so I don't want to find her there."

She's asking the public to help spread the word even outside of the Eagle Lake and Mankato area, as it's possible Chuol left or was forced to leave.

Barta said, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play, but said that doesn't mean such evidence won't surface in the future.

Family members are planning to conduct a search Thursday and Saturday this week at 10 a.m. each day. They plan to meet at the Casey's General Store in Eagle Lake. The sheriff's office has already provided them with maps.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.

