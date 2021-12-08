From the Olympics to the dance floor: St. Paul's Suni Lee joins 'Dancing with the Stars'

The U.S. gymnastics gold medalist announced her 'DWTS' appearance in a short video on Twitter.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tokyo Olympics gymnastics gold medalist Suni Lee is looking to add a new kind of trophy to her collection: the "Dancing with the Stars" mirrorball!

The St. Paul, Minnesota native confirmed in a Twitter post that she'll participate in season 30 of the ABC dance competition series.

"I'm so excited to be joining season 30 of 'Dancing with the Stars'," Lee said in a short video. "See you on the dance floor!"

Lee made history at the Tokyo Olympics as the first Hmong American on the U.S. Olympics team. She went on to win gold in the women's gymnastics all-around competition, as well as silver in the team competition, and bronze for uneven bars.

Lee returned home to St. Paul for a few short days following the Olympics, before heading to Auburn University to begin her collegiate gymnastics career.

The "Dancing with the Stars" announcement continues a busy schedule for the Olympics champion.

"It’s almost like I got to set an appointment to talk to my daughter," her father, Houa John Lee said in an interview with KARE 11's Gia Vang following the Tokyo games.

Lee's father said letting go is hard, and he'll naturally worry about his daughter as she embarks on college and her adult life ahead.