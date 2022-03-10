'Hero pay' checks start going out Wednesday

If you applied to the state program, were approved and chose to payment through direct deposit, $487 could appear in your account in seven to 10 days.

ST PAUL, Minn. — On Wednesday, payments of just under $500 will head out to more than one million Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the COVID pandemic.

Early this week, Governor Tim Walz announced that 1,025,655 people had filed applications for the bonuses and were approved. The $487.45 payments will continue through the fall.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said approved applicants who opted to receive their bonus via direct deposit could see funds deposited within seven to 10 business days.

If you chose to get your money via debit card, you should see the funds within three to four weeks.

Every person who applied will receive an email by Thursday, Oct. 6, informing them of whether or not they were approved, and next steps, said Nicole Blissenbach, temporary commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Industry.

The money is subject to federal income tax but not state income tax, Blissenbach added.

If you have any questions about the process or about your direct deposit, contact the Frontline Worker Pay applicant support center at mnfrontlinepay@submittable.com or 866-333-7633. Anyone with questions about the ReliaCard debit card should contact U.S. Bank at 855-282-6161 or usbankreliacard.com .

You can also find more information on the state's website, here.

If you applied for the program and were denied, you'll be notified by email by Oct. 7. Denial decisions are final, according to the Frontline Worker Pay law.

The state had originally estimated that payments to workers would be between $750 to $1,500, but 400,000 more people than anticipated applied for the money and were approved, decreasing the payout.

