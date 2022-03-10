Expecting some of the state's frontline worker pay? Details to be announced as soon as Monday

A half million dollars of state money will be split among approved frontline workers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The decision about who will get Minnesota's designated frontline worker pay and when that money will be distributed could be announced as soon as Monday, according to the state's Department of Labor and Industry.

The department says it's wrapping up the appeals process. Once that is done, they'll announce the final number of approved applications, the amount of money each of those people will get, and when they'll get it.

This all comes from a law Governor Tim Walz signed back in April, allocating half a million dollars to be split between people working specific jobs in the first part of the pandemic.

The state said nearly 1.2 million frontline workers applied, 400,000 more people than lawmakers first expected.

Just how much money they get all depends on how many people are approved. Right now, that amount sits at about $400 per approved person.

In August, more than 214,000 applications were denied. Those people had the chance to appeal.

