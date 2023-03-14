Fundraising effort for local charity after electronics stolen from popular gathering place

The organization says a big screen TV, Xbox and several games and movies were taken from the Ronald Mcdonald House's Oak Street location.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities charity is asking the public for help after reporting several electronics were stolen from its popular gathering place Tuesday.

Liz Norton, the foundation and community relations director for Ronald McDonald Charities, Upper Midwest, (RMHC-UM) says a big screen TV, Xbox and several games and movies were taken from the Oak Street location's All-Star Lounge, which Norton says is "one of the most popular areas of [the] House."

According to a statement released by RMH-Oak Street, the lounge serves as a common area where families with children being treated at area pediatric hospitals can receive "complimentary lodging."

Also as a result of the break-in, the statement says, one of the building's security doors sustained "extensive damage."

“It is very unusual to have this kind of crime occur on our property and while we expect this to be a one-off event, we will re-examine our security protocols with residents and staff to ensure unauthorized people cannot gain entry to the facility," said President and CEO of RMHC-UMW Jill Evenocheck.

To help replace the missing electronics, games and movies, the charity announced it has launched an ongoing fundraising effort, which can be found on RMHC-UM's website.

