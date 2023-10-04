Visitation, funeral for fallen WI officers to take place at Cameron High School

The joint visitation and funeral services will be held at Cameron High School Saturday, followed by police honors and a procession.

A joint visitation and funeral service for two western Wisconsin police officers who were killed during a traffic stop over the weekend is set to take place Saturday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the officers' visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at Cameron High School (located at 750 S. First St., Cameron, Wisconsin 54822) with police honors to be conducted outside the school at its conclusion.

The sheriff's office says a procession away from the school will conclude the service, but a route has not yet been determined.

Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and 23-year-old Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel were killed after attempting to make a traffic stop in the village of Cameron on Saturday afternoon, April 8.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said the officers pulled over the driver, now identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, based on an arrest warrant and requested welfare check. According to law enforcement, authorities had been contacted about concerning behavior exhibited by Perry.

During the stop, the DOJ said gunfire was exchanged, and both Breidenbach and Scheel were struck. They were declared dead at the scene.



Perry was taken to a local hospital, where he also died.

Briedenbach had been with the Chetek Police Department for five years, while Scheel had only been with the Cameron Police Department for about a year.

Information for those interested in contributing to the officers' memorial funds is as follows:

To give to The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund, donations can be sent directly to the Community of Cameron Bank.

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W. Main St.

Cameron, WI 54822

To give to Breidenbach's memorial, city officials are asking that donations be dropped off at any Sterling Bank location, or by mailing a check payable to the City of Chetek with "Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund" in the memo line.

Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund

Sterling Bank

PO Box 106

427 Second St.

Chetek, WI 54728

