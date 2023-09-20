Loring Park's Gai Noi named to New York Times list of top restaurants

Gai Noi, which opened in Loring Park in May 2023, is the only Minnesota restaurant to make the Times' list of America's 50 best restaurants.

MINNEAPOLIS — For years Minneapolis eateries have landed on top restaurant lists and best bite roundups in publications across the country.

Chef Ann Ahmed's Gai Noi can now count itself among them.

Earlier this week, the Laotion restaurant in Loring Park was named on the New York Times list of the 50 best restaurants in the U.S. "The Restaurant List," curated by NYT reporters, editors and food critics, was narrowed down to just a few dozen restaurants from hundreds of contenders.

This year, half of the restaurants have opened since 2022.

"I'm still in shock!!!" Ahmed wrote on her Instagram page Tuesday. "And still processing that it's my restaurant on this list!!! My home state is on this list, food from my birth country is on this list!"

Gai Noi, Ahmed's third restaurant, opened in May 2023 along Harmon Place in Minneapolis. "Gai Noi is the most noteworthy restaurant yet opened by the veteran Twin Cities chef Ann Ahmed, mainly because she has never leaned so hard into her native Lao cuisine," NYT writer Brett Anderson penned.

"If customers appear at ease dredging sticky rice through one of the four kinds of jeow, or chasing hot bites of laab with juicy morsels of shrimp flake-dusted watermelon, it has something to do with Ms. Ahmed and others who’ve been spreading Southeast Asian flavors across the metro area."

Chef Ahmed is also the culinary brain behind Lat 14 in Golden Valley and Khaluna in Minneapolis, which garnered a nod for Best Chef-Midwest category in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

So what's on the menu? There's the popular Panang Spaghetti, noodles tossed in a creamy spicy Panang curry sauce, topped with fresh Thai basil. Red, yellow and green curries can be customized with your choice of protein or veggies. Three papaya salad options, a myriad of starters and snacks and Laotian specialties and noodles round out the menu.

Gai Noi is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and can host special events and private dining.

Chef Ahmed's accolade is the latest culinary kudos for the Twin Cities food scene.

In 2022, Sean Sherman and his Owamni by the Sioux Chef business partner, Dana Thompson, were honored by the James Beard Foundation as America's Best New Restaurant. Earlier in the year, Sherman made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list and was honored with the prestigious 2023 Julia Child Award.

In March, Shawn McKenzie of Café Cerés was named a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Awards in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category, and four Twin Cities chefs were nominated under the Best Chef-Midwest category: Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel, Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen and Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, along with Ahmed for Khâluna.

