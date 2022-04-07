Gas prices drop across Twin Cities, Minnesota

Analyst predictions of falling prices following the July 4 holiday appear to be coming to fruition, with some metro gas stations even dropping below $4 per gallon.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Gas prices are trickling down across the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota, with a handful of stations even dropping below the $4 per gallon mark.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan had predicted a drop in prices following the July 4 holiday, and those prognostications appear to be taking hold. The money-saving app and website says the price of gas dropped five cents in the last week, with the average cost across the Twin Cities now at $4.63 per gallon.

In fact, GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,106 metro gas stations indicates that four places in Hastings have now dropped below the $4 mark, and are offering petrol for $3.98. The app says gas prices are now 12.3 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.65 more than drivers were paying a year ago.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "But we're not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions (in supplies or production) occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."

Things are even better in Wisconsin, with gas averaging $4.45 per gallon, and South Dakota, where motorists in Sioux Falls are paying $4.55.

As of Monday the national average sits at $4.66, falling 12.8 cents in the last week and 34.4 cents in the last month.

