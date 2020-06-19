Andover woman charged with arson of Enterprise Rent-A-Car

On May 28, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car building was destroyed by a fire.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman from Andover has been charged with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed an Enterprise Rent-A-Car building in St. Paul.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said Jessica Lynn White, 33, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson. She was arrested on June 16 and made her first court appearance June 17.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 3, 2020, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) examined the scene and determined the fire was caused by arson inside the building.

ATF investigators were able to identify White and two other individuals captured on surveillance video footage from cameras located inside and outside of the business, prosecutors said.

White can be seen outside of the business, "knocking on the front window and looking into the front door while the two other individuals are inside the building for several minutes, and shortly after the two individuals exit, the front lobby area is filled with smoke and fire can be seen flickering in the reflection of the front window of the building," the criminal complaint states.

The ATF said they are investigating over 150 fires in the Twin Cities.